2018 Toyota RAV4

125,112 KM

Details Features

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2018 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

$29,989

+ taxes & licensing

125,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635497
  • Stock #: 5366X
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV2JW720616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,112 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
