2018 Toyota RAV4

$23,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 2 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9972656

9972656 Stock #: 5438

5438 VIN: 2T3ZFREV5JW518701

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 132,269 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.