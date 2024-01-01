Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

116,097 KM

Details Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
SR5

11927441

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Used
116,097KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFSZ5AN1JX126446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,097 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 Toyota Tacoma