$43,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2018 Toyota Tundra
2018 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus 5.7L V8
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
90,471KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10544817
- Stock #: 5526A
- VIN: 5TFDY5F11JX706331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 90,471 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Welland Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3