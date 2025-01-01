Menu
2019 Chevrolet Blazer

86,716 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Blazer

3.6

12129147

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

3.6

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,716KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBCRS4KS623651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,716 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
2019 Chevrolet Blazer