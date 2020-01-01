Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, SYNC, Steering Wheel Controlled Audio, Wifi!



In the city or in the forest, the 2019 Ford Escape is built to get you through with confidence and comfort. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Welland.



Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable and dependable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable. With surprising luxury, performance, capability, and cargo space, tackle your life's adventures in a 2019 Ford Escape.This SUV has 34767 kms. It's agate black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Escape's trim level is SE 4WD. Equipped with 4 wheel drive and Sync3, this impressive mid size SUV has Wifi, a 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual zone automatic climate control, and FordPass Connect. In case that's not enough, then there is also steering wheel controlled audio, automatic headlamps, a rear view camera, heated seats, power adjustable side mirrors, and even some sweet aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Sync, Steering Wheel Controlled Audio, Wifi, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD4KUB15822.





Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Aluminum Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

6 Speakers

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Sync

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt

AM/FM radio: SiriusXM

TOUCHSCREEN

3.51 Axle Ratio

Exterior parking camera rear

WIFI

SYNC 3 COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM

Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats

Steering Wheel Controlled Audio

Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist

WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM

Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Capable

