This 2019 Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Welland.



Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 40253 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our F-150's trim level is Limited. In this top shelf F-150 Limited, unique and multi-contoured leather and wood trim throughout the interior, voice activated navigation, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, 4G WiFi, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system keep you in comfort and connectivity that makes sure you stay fresh for the task ahead. All the while a unique drivetrain and driver assistance technology like lane keep assist, adaptive stop-and-go cruise, reverse sensing, ProTrailer Backup Assist, and a 360 degree camera with split view display help make this truck way more capable than its comfort lets on. If good enough just simply will not do, than this F-150 Limited is ready. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Boardroom Luxury, Leather Seats, Leather Trim, Woodgrain Trim, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats.

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

MEMORY SEAT

COOLED SEATS

Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Ventilated Front Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather Trim

woodgrain trim Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Rain Sensing Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation

Navigation System

Rear Step Bumper

Adjustable Pedals

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror

voltmeter

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Auto-dimming door mirrors

Garage door transmitter

Genuine wood door panel insert

Pedal memory

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Steering wheel memory

Auto tilt-away steering wheel

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION

Bumpers: body-colour

Front wheel independent suspension

Lane departure warning system

10 Speakers

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio

Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt

AM/FM radio: SiriusXM

Auto high-beam headlights

SYNC 3

Distance-Pacing Cruise Control

Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats

GVWR: 3,061 kg (6,750 lb) Payload Package

Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist

Blind spot sensor: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) warning

RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN

Boardroom Luxury

