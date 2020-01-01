Menu
2019 Ford F-150

Limited - Leather Seats - Leather Trim

2019 Ford F-150

Limited - Leather Seats - Leather Trim

Location

Mike Knapp Ford

607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9

905-732-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,253KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4406352
  • Stock #: 3330
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG9KFA25852
Exterior Colour
White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Boardroom Luxury, Leather Seats, Leather Trim, Woodgrain Trim, Cooled Seats!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford!

This 2019 Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Welland.

Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 40253 kms. It's white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Limited. In this top shelf F-150 Limited, unique and multi-contoured leather and wood trim throughout the interior, voice activated navigation, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, 4G WiFi, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system keep you in comfort and connectivity that makes sure you stay fresh for the task ahead. All the while a unique drivetrain and driver assistance technology like lane keep assist, adaptive stop-and-go cruise, reverse sensing, ProTrailer Backup Assist, and a 360 degree camera with split view display help make this truck way more capable than its comfort lets on. If good enough just simply will not do, than this F-150 Limited is ready. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Boardroom Luxury, Leather Seats, Leather Trim, Woodgrain Trim, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG9KFA25852.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mikeknappford.com/creditFrame.php




At Mike Knapp Ford's Pre-Owned Centre, we strive to offer the most competitive prices on our pre-owned vehicles every time. We search the internet and constantly compare our prices to ensure our guests get the best price, in a timely manner, with no aggravation. We do not artificially inflate our prices in the hope of winning a negotiating contest with our customers. With today's accessible information available online, the market does the negotiating for us and more importantly, for YOU! All pre-owned vehicles at Mike Knapp Ford Sales are carefully selected through a multi-point inspection process to guarantee you the best quality pre-owned vehicle. Our vehicles are fully re-conditioned and certified by factory trained technicians. A complete CarProof Report of the vehicle's history is always readily available. We offer Major Bank fully open financing agreements with very low rates OAC! We have established a separate credit department to assist you if you have had any past credit issues, including bankruptcy or divorce. We invite you to fill out a confidential credit application at www.MikeKnappFord.com Come in and see why we want to be your #1 Used Car Dealer in Welland, St Catharines, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Cayuga, Mississauga, Burlington, Oakville, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Chatham London & Toronto! At Mike Knapp Ford ... Our commitment is not to build just customers ..... But great, longtime relationships; by earning your trust, respect & meeting your expectations every day every time! AT MIKE KNAPP FORD WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Welland. o~o
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • COOLED SEATS
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Trim
  • woodgrain trim
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Navigation System
  • Rear Step Bumper
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • voltmeter
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • Radio data system
  • Auto-dimming door mirrors
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Genuine wood door panel insert
  • Pedal memory
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Steering wheel memory
  • Auto tilt-away steering wheel
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Lane departure warning system
  • 10 Speakers
  • Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
  • AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
  • Auto high-beam headlights
  • SYNC 3
  • Distance-Pacing Cruise Control
  • Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats
  • GVWR: 3,061 kg (6,750 lb) Payload Package
  • Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
  • Blind spot sensor: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) warning
  • RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
  • Boardroom Luxury

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mike Knapp Ford

Mike Knapp Ford

607 Niagara St, Welland, ON L3C 1L9

