2019 Honda Accord

125,361 KM

Details Features

$30,499

+ tax & licensing
$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0T

2019 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0T

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

125,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9967304
  • Stock #: 5431X
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F95KA800386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,361 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

