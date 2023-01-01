$30,499+ tax & licensing
$30,499
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
Touring 2.0T
Location
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
125,361KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9967304
- Stock #: 5431X
- VIN: 1HGCV2F95KA800386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 125,361 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3