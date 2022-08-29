$27,489+ tax & licensing
$27,489
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$27,489
+ taxes & licensing
44,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9028627
- Stock #: 8124A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F55KH038470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 44,306 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3