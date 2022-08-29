Menu
2019 Honda Civic

44,306 KM

Details Features

$27,489

+ tax & licensing
LX

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

44,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9028627
  • Stock #: 8124A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F55KH038470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,306 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

