2019 Hyundai Elantra

107,599 KM

Details Features

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

107,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492806
  • Stock #: 5547
  • VIN: KMHD74LF3KU755817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,599 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

