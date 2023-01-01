Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Sport

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903848
  • Stock #: 5404A
  • VIN: KMHD04LB8KU889532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

