2019 Nissan Kicks

48,065 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

SV|REARVIEW CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV|REARVIEW CAMERA|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Logo_AccidentFree

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,065KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU2KL516065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

Main

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

2019 Nissan Kicks