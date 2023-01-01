$14,699+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Versa Note
S | FWD | BUCAM | BLUETOOTH | STEERING WHEEL CTRLS
Location
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
181,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10330683
- Stock #: 363586
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP0KL363586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8