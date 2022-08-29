Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

51,233 KM

Details Description Features

$59,489

+ tax & licensing
$59,489

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus Navigation | Memory Seats | High-Range EV

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus Navigation | Memory Seats | High-Range EV

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,489

+ taxes & licensing

51,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9161071
  Stock #: 5231
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9KF514942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Standard Range Plus Electric ZEV 271hp RWD 1-Speed Automatic

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio: Upgraded Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

