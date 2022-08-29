$59,489+ tax & licensing
2019 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus Navigation | Memory Seats | High-Range EV
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
51,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9161071
- Stock #: 5231
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA9KF514942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,233 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard Range Plus Electric ZEV 271hp RWD 1-Speed Automatic
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio: Upgraded Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Variably intermittent wipers.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
