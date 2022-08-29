$25,989+ tax & licensing
905-788-2200
2019 Toyota Corolla
LE Parking Camera | Heated Seats | Very Low KM
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,989
- Listing ID: 9028618
- Stock #: 5204
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2KC217320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Odometer is 48086 kilometers below market average!
LE 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD CVT
16" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Fabric Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear window defroster, Split folding rear seat, Variably intermittent wipers.
Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle
- 6 Month 10,000Km Extended Powertrain Warranty / Roadside Assistance
- $0 Deductible
- Warranty honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the US
- Complimentary 1st Oil & Filter Change **(6 Months or 8,000kms)
- Extensive 160 point inspection by Toyota Factory Trained technicians, including provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Additional Benefits
- Factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
- Complimentary CarFax report
- Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth
- Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
- Market Value Report provided
- Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
- Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
- Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles.
- 7 Day Money Back Guarantee
- Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
- Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
- OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
- Complimentary shuttle transportation
The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls.
Errors & Omissions Expected
Platinum Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle
Vehicle Features
