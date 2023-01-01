Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

128,334 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

128,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816799
  • Stock #: 5388
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2KC166630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5388
  • Mileage 128,334 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

