2019 Toyota Highlander

37,046 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

37,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDZRFH5KS737476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,046 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

