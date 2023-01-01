Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

63,240 KM

Details Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350783
  • Stock #: 5518
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV4KC022905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,240 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

