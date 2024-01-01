$34,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
51,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BWRFV4KW031278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # R8663A
- Mileage 51,060 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
2019 Toyota RAV4