2019 Toyota RAV4

51,060 KM

Details Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE

2019 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

51,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BWRFV4KW031278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R8663A
  • Mileage 51,060 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2019 Toyota RAV4