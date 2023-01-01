Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Tacoma

85,003 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

Limited V6

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

Limited V6

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10136562
  2. 10136562
  3. 10136562
  4. 10136562
  5. 10136562
  6. 10136562
  7. 10136562
  8. 10136562
  9. 10136562
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136562
  • Stock #: 5477X
  • VIN: 5TFGZ5AN0KX174639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,003 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4 LE
 49,119 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 91,166 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma L...
 85,003 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory