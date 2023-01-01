Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Tacoma

124,564 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Tacoma

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10481826
  2. 10481826
  3. 10481826
  4. 10481826
  5. 10481826
  6. 10481826
  7. 10481826
  8. 10481826
  9. 10481826
  10. 10481826
  11. 10481826
  12. 10481826
  13. 10481826
  14. 10481826
  15. 10481826
  16. 10481826
  17. 10481826
  18. 10481826
  19. 10481826
  20. 10481826
  21. 10481826
  22. 10481826
  23. 10481826
  24. 10481826
  25. 10481826
  26. 10481826
  27. 10481826
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10481826
  • Stock #: P8554A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN0KX040294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 124,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS!! Premium Leather Seats Heated Seats, Heated and Power Door Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Fully Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lights, Forward Collison Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Collison Warning, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity.

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Welland Toyota goes through a rigorous 100-point inspection. We promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. Welland Toyota ensures quality and affordability. With the largest quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from, we are sure to have what you are looking for, at a price you can afford. Flexible finance options available. Response available via Text, Email, Phone, or Video Response! Please indicate which is most convenient, we are happy to correspond using your preferred method. Visit us at Welland Toyota today! One price, the right price. Every time...

We are serving Welland, Niagara, Ancaster, Hamilton, Barrie, Innisfil, Cookstown, North Bay, Burlington, Dundas, Brantford, Guelph, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Toronto, Mississauga, Milton, Cambridge, Kitchener Waterloo, Cayuga, Caledonia, St. Catharines, and the entire GHA and GTA.

Visit or call us today to see for yourself!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 164,953 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry XSE
 49,878 KM
$34,499 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru BRZ Spor...
 65,879 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory