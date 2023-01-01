Menu
2019 Toyota Tacoma

42,000 KM

Details Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
TRD Off Road

Location

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

42,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522566
  • Stock #: P8574A
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN3KX208300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

