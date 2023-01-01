Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

61,559 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Contact Seller

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108683
  • Stock #: P8357A
  • VIN: WVWVA7AU3KW207544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,559 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

