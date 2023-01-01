$41,999+ tax & licensing
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2019 Volkswagen Golf
2019 Volkswagen Golf
R 2.0 TSI
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
61,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10108683
- Stock #: P8357A
- VIN: WVWVA7AU3KW207544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 61,559 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3