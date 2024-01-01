2020 GMC Terrain

$CALL+ tax & licensing
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
133,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALMEV6LL105113
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,200 KM
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***
CARFAX REPORT:
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Call Dealer
905-327-XXXX(click to show)
