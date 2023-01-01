2020 Honda Civic

$29,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 4 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10633911

10633911 Stock #: R8622A

R8622A VIN: 2HGFC2F81LH019717

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # R8622A

Mileage 28,441 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.