2020 Hyundai Elantra

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

CLICK HERE FOR CARFAX REPORT

CERTIFICATION: HAVE YOUR NEW PRE-OWNED VEHICLE CERTIFIED AT SHADOW AUTO! WE OFFER A FULL SAFETY INSPECTION EXCEEDING INDUSTRY STANDARDS, INCLUDING OIL CHANGE AND PROFESSIONAL DETAILING PRIOR TO DELIVERY. VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. THE CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $999 ON QUALIFIED UNITS.

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC & OMVIC FEE- PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC ! WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP – OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973 – NO DEALERS PLEASE – FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO! GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED – ALL CARS COME CARFAX VERIFIED – WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY – ODSP – CTC – BANKRUPTCY – PROPOSAL – REPOSSESSION – PENSION – BAD CREDIT – CASH INCOME – OSAP – 9 SIN NUMBER – NO CREDIT – NEW CREDIT – BAD CREDIT – EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% – ALL CREDIT TYPES – FINANCING AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. 114,074 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
PREFFERED|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|BLINDSPOTS|HEATED SEATS

PREFFERED|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|BLINDSPOTS|HEATED SEATS

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,074KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF1LU110744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

