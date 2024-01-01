Menu
2020 Lexus UX

85,212 KM

$33,499

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Used
85,212KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHP9JBH4L2028176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5981
  • Mileage 85,212 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Lexus UX