2020 Mitsubishi RVR
Location
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
85,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10470363
- Stock #: 604705
- VIN: JA4AJ3AU5LU604705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,400 KM
Vehicle Description
520 NIAGARA ST. WELLAND, ON, L3C 1L8 * 905-714-1101
**** TEXT US DIRECTLY 289-228-3973 ****
**OPEN FOR BUSINESS**
**ALL CARS SANITIZED**
**PRIVATE VIEWING IS AVAILABLE**
**ONLINE SALES ARE AVAILABLE**
**ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESSING**
PLEASE NOTE: All Vehicles Are For Retail Customers Only!.. NO DEALERS PLEASE.
CARFAX REPORT:
CARFAX REPORT:
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
