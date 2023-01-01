Menu
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

85,400 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

85,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10470363
  • Stock #: 604705
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU5LU604705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,400 KM

Vehicle Description

520 NIAGARA ST. WELLAND, ON, L3C 1L8 * 905-714-1101

 




**** TEXT US DIRECTLY 289-228-3973 ****


 




**OPEN FOR BUSINESS**


**ALL CARS SANITIZED**


**PRIVATE VIEWING IS AVAILABLE**


**ONLINE SALES ARE AVAILABLE**


**ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESSING**


PLEASE NOTE: All Vehicles Are For Retail Customers Only!.. NO DEALERS PLEASE.




CARFAX REPORT:


 


ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP $999 WILL APPLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

