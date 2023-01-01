Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

69,135 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

69,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: P8389AX
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE0LP039991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

