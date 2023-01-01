$24,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 1 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10000376

10000376 Stock #: P8389AX

P8389AX VIN: 5YFBPRBE0LP039991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P8389AX

Mileage 69,135 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.