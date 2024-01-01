Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Corolla

23,126 KM

Details Features

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 11012672
  2. 11012672
  3. 11012672
  4. 11012672
  5. 11012672
  6. 11012672
  7. 11012672
  8. 11012672
  9. 11012672
  10. 11012672
  11. 11012672
Contact Seller

$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE5LP061548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5641
  • Mileage 23,126 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Welland, ON
2023 Toyota Tacoma 23,925 KM $52,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Welland, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE 38,482 KM $27,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Welland, ON
2017 Toyota Camry LE 97,696 KM $23,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla