2020 Toyota Corolla

66,473 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

11963103

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,473KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBEXLP021420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5998
  • Mileage 66,473 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-788-2200

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2020 Toyota Corolla