2020 Toyota Corolla

56,938 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,938KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9567007
  • Stock #: 5355
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE1LP117453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5355
  • Mileage 56,938 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

