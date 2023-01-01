2020 Toyota Highlander

$44,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10350789

10350789 Stock #: P8482A

P8482A VIN: 5TDGZRBH8LS500436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.