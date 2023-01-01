Menu
2020 Toyota Highlander

94,961 KM

Details Features

$40,499

+ tax & licensing
Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

LE

Location

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

94,961KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10605327
  • Stock #: 5561
  • VIN: 5TDBZRBH5LS000177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,961 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

