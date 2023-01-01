$40,499+ tax & licensing
$40,499
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2020 Toyota Highlander
2020 Toyota Highlander
LE
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$40,499
+ taxes & licensing
94,961KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10605327
- Stock #: 5561
- VIN: 5TDBZRBH5LS000177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 94,961 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3