$44,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited
2020 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,027KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDBRCHXLS006441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,027 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
2020 Toyota Highlander