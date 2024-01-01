Menu
2020 Toyota Highlander

55,027 KM

Details Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited

2020 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,027KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDBRCHXLS006441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200

