Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota RAV4

36,610 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10380432
  2. 10380432
  3. 10380432
  4. 10380432
  5. 10380432
  6. 10380432
  7. 10380432
  8. 10380432
  9. 10380432
Contact Seller

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
36,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380432
  • Stock #: P8522A
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV7LC137157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,610 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Welland Toyota

2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 36,610 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 137,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic EX
 149,632 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory