2020 Toyota RAV4

20,214 KM

Details Features

$35,499

+ tax & licensing
$35,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$35,499

+ taxes & licensing

20,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10494996
  • Stock #: P8534AX
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV1LW089400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,214 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

