2020 Toyota RAV4

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***</strong></p><p> </p><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff;><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve;><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>CARFAX REPORT:</strong></p><br /><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>CARFAX REPORT</p><br /><br /><br /><div style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & </span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC</strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;> ! ADMIN FEE UP $999 WILL APPLY- <strong>NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY</strong>- </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - <strong>OVER 30 YEARS!</strong> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>TEXT US ANYTIME! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – <strong>GREAT REVIEWS</strong> – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED </span></span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;>100%</span></span></strong><span style=box-sizing: border-box; vertical-align: inherit;> - <strong>ALL CREDIT TYPES</strong></span></div></div></div></div>

2020 Toyota RAV4

111,300 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE |AWD|HTD SEATS|BLINDSPOTMONITOR|BUPCAM|BTOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE |AWD|HTD SEATS|BLINDSPOTMONITOR|BUPCAM|BTOOTH

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

  1. 1702240749
  2. 1702240749
  3. 1702240749
  4. 1702240749
  5. 1702240749
  6. 1702240748
  7. 1702240749
  8. 1702240593
  9. 1702240749
  10. 1702240749
  11. 1702240749
  12. 1702240748
  13. 1702240749
  14. 1702240750
  15. 1702240750
  16. 1702240750
  17. 1702240750
  18. 1702240748
  19. 1702240750
  20. 1702240749
  21. 1702240749
  22. 1702240749
  23. 1702240749
  24. 1702240748
  25. 1702240749
  26. 1702240749
  27. 1702240749
  28. 1702240750
  29. 1702240750
  30. 1702240750
  31. 1702240750
  32. 1702240750
  33. 1702240600
  34. 1702240748
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
111,300KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV9LC103111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,300 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

 




CARFAX REPORT:


CARFAX REPORT




ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP $999 WILL APPLY- NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shadow Auto

Used 2013 Toyota Prius c AS IS | HYBRID| for sale in Welland, ON
2013 Toyota Prius c AS IS | HYBRID| 197,008 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Welland, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 151,900 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD | 4X4 for sale in Welland, ON
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD | 4X4 79,600 KM $38,999 + tax & lic

Email Shadow Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

Call Dealer

905-327-XXXX

(click to show)

905-327-3968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Shadow Auto

905-327-3968

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4