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2020 Toyota RAV4

111,334 KM

Details Features

$28,678

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Watch This Vehicle
14234531

2020 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

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Contact Seller

$28,678

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
111,334KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFV1LW099620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T9907A
  • Mileage 111,334 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
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$28,678

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2020 Toyota RAV4