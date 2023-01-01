Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

59,214 KM

Details Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10188933
  • Stock #: P8455A
  • VIN: 5TFSZ5AN9LX227866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,214 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

