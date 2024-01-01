Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Tacoma

40,600 KM

Details Features

$44,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

  1. 10901987
  2. 10901987
  3. 10901987
  4. 10901987
  5. 10901987
  6. 10901987
  7. 10901987
  8. 10901987
  9. 10901987
  10. 10901987
  11. 10901987
Contact Seller

$44,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN7LX051293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Welland, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma 40,600 KM $44,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Welland, ON
2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 20,234 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES for sale in Welland, ON
2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES 23,373 KM $43,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,499

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Tacoma