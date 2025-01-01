Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

130,575 KM

Details Features

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma

13183823

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,575KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5ANXLX217027

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 130,575 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2020 Toyota Tacoma