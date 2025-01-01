$39,999+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X2
M35i
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBXYN1C00M5S46371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 5856AA
- Mileage 51,336 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
