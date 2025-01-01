Menu
2021 BMW X2

51,336 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X2

M35i

12547037

2021 BMW X2

M35i

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBXYN1C00M5S46371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5856AA
  • Mileage 51,336 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2021 BMW X2