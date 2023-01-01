2021 Dodge Charger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 3 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10275882

10275882 Stock #: DF230274

DF230274 VIN: 2C3CDXHG4MH543840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # DF230274

Mileage 80,385 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

