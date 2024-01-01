Menu
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***

CARFAX REPORT:

CARFAX

ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP TO $999 WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS -NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES-

2021 Ford Escape

74,500 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Location

Shadow Auto

520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8

905-327-3968

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,500KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9J9XMUA77715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,500 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

2021 Ford Escape