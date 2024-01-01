$25,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium AWD
Location
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
905-327-3968
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
74,500KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9J9XMUA77715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,500 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*** TEXT DIRECT 289-228-3973 ***
CARFAX REPORT:
ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST & LIC FEE PRIME % RATES AVAILABLE & NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 6 MONTH'S OAC ! ADMIN FEE UP TO $999 WILL APPLY- DEALER MAY SELL FOR LESS -NO DEALERS PLEASE- FINANCING ONLY- WE ARE A FULL DISCLOSURE FAMILY RUN CAR DEALERSHIP - OVER 30 YEARS! TEXT US ANYTIME! 289-228-3973-FEEL NO PRESSURE WHEN YOU COME INTO SHADOW AUTO!-GET ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED-ALL CARS COME CARPROOF VERIFIED-WE HAVE A LENDER FOR EVERY SITUATION EVEN IF YOU HAVE BEEN RECENTLY DECLINED INCLUDING: NEW TO COUNTRY - ODSP - CTC - BANKRUPTCY - PROPOSAL- REPOSSESSION - PENSION - BAD CREDIT-CASH INCOME - OSAP-9 SIN NUMBER - NO CREDIT- NEW CREDIT- BAD CREDIT-EASY LOANS – GREAT REVIEWS – ALL INCOME IS ACCEPTED ! 100% - ALL CREDIT TYPES-
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Shadow Auto
2021 Ford Escape Titanium AWD 72,700 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa Note 5dr HB Auto 1.6 S 28,900 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC 82,600 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Email Shadow Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shadow Auto
520 Niagara Street, Welland, ON L3C 1L8
Call Dealer
905-327-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Shadow Auto
905-327-3968
2021 Ford Escape