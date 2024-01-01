Menu
2021 Lexus NX

47,633 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus NX

300

2021 Lexus NX

300

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

47,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJGARDZXM5030752

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,633 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2021 Lexus NX