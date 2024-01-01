$35,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Lexus NX
300
2021 Lexus NX
300
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
47,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTJGARDZXM5030752
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,633 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Welland Toyota
2015 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon 1.8 TSI Trendline 184,957 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Preferred 58,021 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE 214,964 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Welland Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-788-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2021 Lexus NX