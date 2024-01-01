Menu
2021 Lexus RX 350

47,770 KM

Details Features

$44,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Used
47,770KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2JZMDA0MC262368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5856
  • Mileage 47,770 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

