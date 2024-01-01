$44,499+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus RX 350
2021 Lexus RX 350
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$44,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,770KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T2JZMDA0MC262368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 5856
- Mileage 47,770 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
