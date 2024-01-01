Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

87,352 KM

Details Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,352KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KG0MS528767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,352 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Welland Toyota

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in Welland, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 87,352 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus RX 350h for sale in Welland, ON
2023 Lexus RX 350h 9,510 KM $68,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Welland, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 61,558 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Welland Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

Contact Seller
2021 RAM 1500 Classic