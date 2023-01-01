2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$26,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 3 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10605330

10605330 Stock #: 5562

5562 VIN: JF2GTABC2M8313112

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 5562

Mileage 148,375 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.