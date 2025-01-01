Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

104,620 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander

XSE

12940718

2021 Toyota Highlander

XSE

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,620KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDLZRBH8MS107424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,620 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2021 Toyota Highlander